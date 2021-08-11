Nancy Liz

CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
  • Save
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories accessories gold purple mall retail store gems jewelry design brand identity design brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. png_01-introduction.png
  2. png_04-logo design.png
  3. png_06-responsive logos.png
  4. png_07-website.png
  5. png_03-imagery.png
  6. png_09-pattern 1.png
  7. png_11-gift bag.png
  8. png_14-ad-indoor.png

CAVEN Jewelry & Accessories Branding Identity Design. Full brand design system in the pdf attached.

CAVEN-All-Slides.pdf
6 MB
Download
Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
Illustrative Brand Graphic Designer

More by Nancy Liz

View profile
    • Like