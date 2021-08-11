Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Mockup

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Mockup design adobe xd android samsung phone galaxy mockup phone mockup flip mockup mockup ui design flip phone z flip 3 galaxy z flip samsung
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 definitely has my attention, and in typical fashion, I decided to mock one up to help with my designing. Feel free to download the XD file to use in your projects.

Z Flip 3.xd
800 KB
Download
