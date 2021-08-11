Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 definitely has my attention, and in typical fashion, I decided to mock one up to help with my designing. Feel free to download the XD file to use in your projects.
