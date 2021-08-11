Trending designs to inspire you
Chinese themed slot game background. Before us is a Chinese city, with buildings on the sides and typical Chinese roofs, in brown and gold colors.
In the foreground are many colored ribbons flying in the air, burning fireworks, many decorations on golden legs made of red ribbons, colored flags and Chinese lamps.
In the background there is a typical Chinese building with blue roofs, a white staircase with a red carpet, where at the entrance there is a Chinese inscription in gold letters on a black background and an abundance of flags, as well as an inflatable red arch with dragons.
At the bottom of the stairs, there are floral wreaths with Chinese inscriptions.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
