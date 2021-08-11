Chinese themed slot game background. Before us is a Chinese city, with buildings on the sides and typical Chinese roofs, in brown and gold colors.

⠀

In the foreground are many colored ribbons flying in the air, burning fireworks, many decorations on golden legs made of red ribbons, colored flags and Chinese lamps.

⠀

In the background there is a typical Chinese building with blue roofs, a white staircase with a red carpet, where at the entrance there is a Chinese inscription in gold letters on a black background and an abundance of flags, as well as an inflatable red arch with dragons.

⠀

At the bottom of the stairs, there are floral wreaths with Chinese inscriptions.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#chinesebackground #chineseslot #chinesethemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign