Chinese themed slot game background

Chinese themed slot game background slot graphics slot designer digital designer digital art digital graphics slot game art slot development slot developer graphic design background illustration background image background design background art art background game design illustrations slot machine illustration game art slot design
Chinese themed slot game background. Before us is a Chinese city, with buildings on the sides and typical Chinese roofs, in brown and gold colors.

In the foreground are many colored ribbons flying in the air, burning fireworks, many decorations on golden legs made of red ribbons, colored flags and Chinese lamps.

In the background there is a typical Chinese building with blue roofs, a white staircase with a red carpet, where at the entrance there is a Chinese inscription in gold letters on a black background and an abundance of flags, as well as an inflatable red arch with dragons.

At the bottom of the stairs, there are floral wreaths with Chinese inscriptions.

#chinesebackground #chineseslot #chinesethemed #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

