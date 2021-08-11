Chai Latte Powder Pouch Packaging design

Victoria Georgieva

I have finally found the time to share with you the final packaging design I did for my awesome clients from Café Beverages Australia.

This one was for their wholesale package of Original Chai Latte. I focused on the colours - warm, delicious tones of rich brown mixed with golden tints, and combined this with lots of hand-drawn brushstroke type expressive lines and elements.

I splashed a bit of fun handmade icons and a cute recipe step by step illustrated instructions on the side for an overall wholesome packaging.

