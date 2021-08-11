Logo for Hannah Santika ( JEWELRY )

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello To Everyone!
Hannah Santika is a jewelry shop. The logo for Hannah Santika is designed with a minimalist and
vibrant visual impact. The logo is designed as a combination mark by using the combination
of letter “ H ” + “ S ” and abstract mark of “ diamond ”.
________________
INSTAGRAM!
We are open for new projects → usmananjum500@gmail.com