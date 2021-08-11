GFX Usman

Logo for Hannah Santika ( JEWELRY )

Hannah Santika is a jewelry shop. The logo for Hannah Santika is designed with a minimalist and
vibrant visual impact. The logo is designed as a combination mark by using the combination
of letter “ H ” + “ S ” and abstract mark of “ diamond ”.
We are open for new projects → usmananjum500@gmail.com

