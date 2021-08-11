Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crown of Thrones Logo

Crown of Thrones Logo brand logo presentation wordmark logo throne luxury luxury logo app icon branding graphic design logo
Hello To Everyone!

Crown of thrones is a logo for furniture company. The logo for crown of thrones is designed
with a minimalist and vibrant visual impact. The logo is designed as two combination
mark by using the combination of “ CROWN ” and “ THRONE ”.

Available for Sale: 399$
INSTAGRAM!
We are open for new projects → usmananjum500@gmail.com

