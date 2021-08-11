Al Boardman

It's been a good few years since I last did a showreel, but I've just finished this small compilation of some of my most recent projects, all crammed in to a minute of madness. This is the intro scene for the reel.
All design, illustration and animation by me.
Thanks for watching :)
https://alboardman.com/showreel-1

