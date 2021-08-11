Muhammad Audrey

Logo Concepts for HR Training and Consulting Services

Muhammad Audrey
Muhammad Audrey
  • Save
Logo Concepts for HR Training and Consulting Services design designbranding minimal mark identitiy brand monogram icon logodesign startup logotype logos logo
Download color palette

Hello, I want to share Logo Concepts for HAI Edumain. HAI Edumain is engaged in HR training, counseling, coaching & consulting services. Hope you like it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Muhammad Audrey
Muhammad Audrey

More by Muhammad Audrey

View profile
    • Like