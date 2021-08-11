Online ordering in a Restaurant

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello people! 👋
We value our time ⏰, and to reduce the waiting in restaurants, I offer the concept of an application for the restaurant chain George's. There you can order a dish 🍲, see reviews ⭐ about it and pay for the order by card 💳. While you are at home - your meal is already being prepared in the restaurant 🍽️
I hope you enjoy it 💜
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
@Epam_Lviv
@wonna
