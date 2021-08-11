Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Out-Of-Body Experience

Out-Of-Body Experience photoshop papercut paper craft paper art flying floating out of body experience brain sleeping sleep silhouette design illustration
A self-initiated illustration inspired by the idea of out-of-body experiences.

You can see the illustration and an alternative colour way here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125193343/Out-Of-Body-Experience

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com

