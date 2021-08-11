Tarandeep Singh

Food Delivery App Concept

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh
  • Save
Food Delivery App Concept design idea concept mobile app moblie ui meal food food delivery food delivery app mobile app logo illustration adobe xd graphic design ui adobexd design best design clean ui dribbble best shot best
Download color palette

Hello All,
How are you?

I tried creating a Food Delivery app UI. Hope you like it. Please add your comments and feedback. More screens are coming...

If you liked this idea of presentation then press L key. Thanks

Follow Me on:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Thanks
Tarandeep Singh

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh

More by Tarandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like