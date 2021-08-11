Shafayat Alam

Infographic business flyer design

Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam
  • Save
Infographic business flyer design background
Download color palette

Hi guys,
I design a professional flyer. It's unused. you can use it for you or I will make some attractive design for you.

Mail me : shafayatsobur@gmail.com
Find out on Instagram || Twitter || Linkedin || Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam

More by Shafayat Alam

View profile
    • Like