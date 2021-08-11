Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kate Bubnova
Elinext

StudyCo - Educational platform design

Kate Bubnova for Elinext
StudyCo - Educational platform design analytics dashboard web app e-learning educational schedule calendar design ui ux
Design of an educational platform.

The web-based system includes such features as class schedules, a dashboard with the latest up-to-date information about the student's progress, a list of all classes in the selected or in all semesters, maintaining daily reports on the student's work done, and much more.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elinext.com.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
