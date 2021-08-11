God of War Landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! Please take a look and evaluate my new landing page design for the game God of War. Although it's not quite fresh anymore, I just watched the walkthrough not long ago and was very impressed with it! I wanted to somehow contribute to this masterpiece and then took the layout into work. If you like the design, press L faster, otherwise Kratos will take it personally!