Goodbye Clubhouse. Hello Shortcut 🎉

Goodbye Clubhouse. Hello Shortcut 🎉
They say there are no shortcuts in life, and they were mostly right about that. Until now.

Goodbye Clubhouse. Hello Shortcut.

That's right! From September, we'll be known as Shortcut.

Read more about the name change here:
https://clubhouse.io/blog/clubhouse-changing-our-name-to-shortcut/

I'll be sure to do a case study on the new logo project, so keep an eye out.

Let us know what you think!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
