Humanity's Environmental Impact Landing Page

Hey guys!

Take a look at the landing page that I have created here atZajno! My goal was to create a website, where people can explore some information about the harmful impact of humanity on the environment.

In any design process, I really like to be able to combine offline and online processes. For example, I managed to use a photograph I took a couple of years ago at a contemporary art exhibition to do this. Also, one of my favorite design tools is typography. It is important for me to find a good combination of fonts with serif (for accents) and without.

As we progress through the 21st century the human impact caused some irreparable consequences on the environment including changes to biophysical environments, ecosystems, natural resources, weather, etc. The good news is that it’s often not too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient to become more environmentally friendly. It can even be a fun challenge to implement among your family or co-workers. And though small changes at the individual level may seem trivial, just think how much better the planet would be if everyone just started doing things to help reduce harmful impact on the environment.

Through human intervention, we have altered our ecosystem forever. However, humans have the power to correct their mistakes and change our environment for the better. Taking care of the Earth is not just a responsibility, it's a necessity!

Please, share your thoughts in the comments, guys!

