BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge (Audio) Campaign

Client: Blue Fjord Leaders (Shelley Row)

Industry: Technical Leadership Development

Ad Objective: To support the launch of the 60-Day Blue Fjord Leadership Challenge and drive sign-ups.

Challenges: In an effort to reach new audiences and utilize a new platform, we utilized Spotify’s Ad Studio to create a targeted audio campaign for this business leadership course with the end goal to drive signups.

Social Burro targeted consumers interests including In-Car Listening, Business, Commuting, Education, Podcasts and more. We designed two separate campaigns: One to promote the free webinar session and the other to drive signups for the 60 Day Leadership Challenge.

Results

Date Range: 4/14/21-4/22/21 & 5/10/21-5/17/21

Link Clicks: 133

Impressions: 28,312

Reach: 27,985

Average Click Through Rate: 0.47%

Average Completion Rate: 96.05%

Total Cost: $500.00