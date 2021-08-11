Social Burro Inc.

BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge (Audio) Campaign

BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge (Audio) Campaign
Client: Blue Fjord Leaders (Shelley Row)
Industry: Technical Leadership Development
Ad Objective: To support the launch of the 60-Day Blue Fjord Leadership Challenge and drive sign-ups.

Challenges: In an effort to reach new audiences and utilize a new platform, we utilized Spotify’s Ad Studio to create a targeted audio campaign for this business leadership course with the end goal to drive signups.
Social Burro targeted consumers interests including In-Car Listening, Business, Commuting, Education, Podcasts and more. We designed two separate campaigns: One to promote the free webinar session and the other to drive signups for the 60 Day Leadership Challenge.

Results
Date Range: 4/14/21-4/22/21 & 5/10/21-5/17/21
Link Clicks: 133
Impressions: 28,312
Reach: 27,985
Average Click Through Rate: 0.47%
Average Completion Rate: 96.05%
Total Cost: $500.00

Welcome to Social Burro — we love social media!
