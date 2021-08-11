Haley Harms

MORTARR x ONE TREE PLANTED

MORTARR x ONE TREE PLANTED website landing page webdesign carbonfootprint environmentaldesign sustainability environment earth climate climatecrisis onetreeplanted typography branding design
Mortarr x One Tree Planted landing page draft + wireframe. Mortarr is changing the industry by showcasing sustainability from the industry within the platform with hopes for a better future. Joining forces with OTP is another campaign that will show support toward decreasing the built environment's carbon footprint.

