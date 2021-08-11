Anna Chobitok

Concert poster

Anna Chobitok
Anna Chobitok
  • Save
Concert poster poster collage graphic design
Download color palette

Poster announcing the musical concert of the Zveri pop-rock group. Project was carried out using the collage technique.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Anna Chobitok
Anna Chobitok

More by Anna Chobitok

View profile
    • Like