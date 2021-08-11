Iran Closer

Since I have gathered a bunch of knowledge of the audience, as well as their goals and needs, I use the user persona to represent key audience segments. It helps me focus on tackling the most important problems – to address the major needs of the most important user groups

After identifying the key screens, I created a UI Requirements document to further escalate the knowledge gathered from sitemap and task flow to another level. It helps me create a to-do list for the wireframing process, in case it becomes overwhelming for design.

I designed a low-fi version of wireframes based on sketches I did before. It allows me to apply product UI requirements, ensure elements are placed with the guidance of correct hierarchy, and avoid spending too much time on designing details.

I created responsive UIs by applying established styles.