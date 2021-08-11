CareTru - Brand Identity & Website Design

CareTru in essence is a health supplement brand. That, however, does not limit them to being a brand that only provides a quick fix for your dietary requirements. They are a wholesome brand that offers an overall user experience that you will not find in most supplement brands. The key selling point is the fact that they assure individual attention to every customer.

We took care of the entire brand identity including coming up with a brand name, brand tone, logo, visual identity along with the complete website design and development. The photography for the brand was also taken care of from our end.