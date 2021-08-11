Drift

90's Inspired Van Wrap

Drift
Drift
  • Save
90's Inspired Van Wrap retro type graphic design design vanwrap branding typography van
Download color palette

90's inspired van wrap for a local burger bar and laundromat. These bold colors and patterns are sure to bring back all the retro energy! Check out the whole branding project on our site: https://driftingcreatives.com/work/harvey-washbangers/.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Drift
Drift

More by Drift

View profile
    • Like