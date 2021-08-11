Sahadat Sajib

Wireframe Design for Website & app

Sahadat Sajib
Sahadat Sajib
  • Save
Wireframe Design for Website & app mockup adobe xd figma xd sketch wireframe mobile wireframe markup blueprint prototype app prototype app design website wireframe wireframe design web designe ui ux blasamiq wireframe ux wireframe ui wireframe wireframe
Download color palette

A website wireframe, also known as a page schematic or screen blueprint, is a visual guide that represents the skeletal framework of a website. Wireframes are created for the purpose of arranging elements to best accomplish a particular purpose.
You can see also my behance portfolio ---
www.behance.net/sahadat_sajib7

Sahadat Sajib
Sahadat Sajib

More by Sahadat Sajib

View profile
    • Like