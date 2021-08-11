Ian Moss

Ian Moss
Ian Moss
Barry painting digital illustration van gogh vincent van gogh post-impressionism dc comics the flash
I thought the best way to portray the Flash was through post-impressionism. I thought it would be a great way to use line color and brushstrokes to help create the movement of Barry Allen moving through the Speed Force. Vincent Van Gogh was my strongest influence on this piece.

http://ianmosscreative.com/barry/

https://www.instagram.com/ianmosscreative/

