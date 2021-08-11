I thought the best way to portray the Flash was through post-impressionism. I thought it would be a great way to use line color and brushstrokes to help create the movement of Barry Allen moving through the Speed Force. Vincent Van Gogh was my strongest influence on this piece.

http://ianmosscreative.com/barry/

https://www.instagram.com/ianmosscreative/