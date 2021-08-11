Agata Kosowska
Mobile UI Concept – Petka

Mobile UI Concept – Petka
Concept time!

Today, we want to proudly present an UI concept of mobile app.
Have you ever dreamed about app for caring about your health and your pet’s at once? The Petka app will meet your expectations.


Illustrations: OUCH

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
