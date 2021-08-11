Flexy Global

Crypton - cryptocurrency exchange LP

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypton - cryptocurrency exchange LP investment investment platform crypto investing crypto trading cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency platform interfacedesign web app web design uiux crypto wallet bitcoin wallet crypto platform crypto app etherium blockchain crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto bitcoin
Crypton - cryptocurrency exchange LP investment investment platform crypto investing crypto trading cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency platform interfacedesign web app web design uiux crypto wallet bitcoin wallet crypto platform crypto app etherium blockchain crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto bitcoin
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

We are back with a new shot! This time our target was a cryptocurrency platform called Crypton.

Crypton is a fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange and tracking platform that enables traders make thoughtful decisions on their crypto portfolio. Not only Crypton provides easy access and exchange possibilities for the cryptocurrency but also helps the user right away - check out the Crypto tracker section on the second page and you'll see the algorithm giving out useful advice of buying or selling the cryptocurrency.

Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects. Just email us at ✉️ friends@flexy.global.

Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin |

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
A Good Design Starts With a Story
Hire Us

More by Flexy Global

View profile
    • Like