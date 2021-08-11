Crypton - cryptocurrency exchange LP

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
We are back with a new shot! This time our target was a cryptocurrency platform called Crypton.
Crypton is a fully-fledged cryptocurrency exchange and tracking platform that enables traders make thoughtful decisions on their crypto portfolio. Not only Crypton provides easy access and exchange possibilities for the cryptocurrency but also helps the user right away - check out the Crypto tracker section on the second page and you'll see the algorithm giving out useful advice of buying or selling the cryptocurrency.
Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects. Just email us at ✉️ friends@flexy.global.
