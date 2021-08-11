Support Inform - Web App Development

The aim of Support Inform is to create a movement that ushers in a world that is a better place for people with capacity issues.

At the core of this movement is an e-learning module that allows retailers to train their staff on how to best attend to customers who might be afflicted with any of the several capacity issues.

So we did their complete brand development including the web app from scratch to empower their vision and mission.

Check it out and do show your support by liking and commenting.