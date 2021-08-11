Kimaya Malwade

Assent - A responsible design tool

Kimaya Malwade
Kimaya Malwade
  • Save
Assent - A responsible design tool vector typography profile illustration app concept web design animation logo 3d graphic design motion graphics ui ux uidesign branding uxui uxdesign design
Download color palette

Hello creatives!
 I’m glad to present you more parts of my recent work - a tool that helps companies employ responsible design practices within everyday tasks to mitigate potential harms.

Let me know what do you think!😊

Kimaya Malwade
Kimaya Malwade

More by Kimaya Malwade

View profile
    • Like