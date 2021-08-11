The game reels of the slot "Sigma Gold". On the main background there is a rectangular slot reel, in a gold frame, divided into five vertical rows of three symbols each.

⠀

On the sides of the frame there are dragons in gold and vertical inscriptions in gold letters ALL WAYS. Inside the drum itself there are symbols of all categories: from the highest to the lowest.

⠀

Below is a control panel with rectangular boxes with a gold border, which show the balance, messages, bets, winnings, as well as additional small colored buttons. On the right in the corner is a large red round button with a gold rim.

⠀

You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sigma-gold/

⠀

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart #Chinese #Chineseslot #Chinesethemedslot #Chinesesymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines