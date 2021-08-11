Slotopaint

The game reels of the slot "Sigma Gold". On the main background there is a rectangular slot reel, in a gold frame, divided into five vertical rows of three symbols each.

On the sides of the frame there are dragons in gold and vertical inscriptions in gold letters ALL WAYS. Inside the drum itself there are symbols of all categories: from the highest to the lowest.

Below is a control panel with rectangular boxes with a gold border, which show the balance, messages, bets, winnings, as well as additional small colored buttons. On the right in the corner is a large red round button with a gold rim.

You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sigma-gold/

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart #Chinese #Chineseslot #Chinesethemedslot #Chinesesymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

