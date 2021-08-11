Prashant Tripathi

Food delivery Header

Prashant Tripathi
Prashant Tripathi
  • Save
Food delivery Header food branding vector ux logo ui illustration graphic design figma design
Download color palette

Food Delivery Service 🍔...header created by me. It was one of my initial projects created completely in #figma #productdesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Prashant Tripathi
Prashant Tripathi

More by Prashant Tripathi

View profile
    • Like