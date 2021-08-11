Brent McCormick

John Prine Show Poster

John Prine Show Poster branding john prine illustration rva gig poster graphic design typography music richmond design
Here’s a gig poster for a John Prine tribute show happening in October. Gosh. I hope it’s happening!

If you care about live music please please please get vaccinated, encourage others to get vaccinated, and be vocal about it. Many bands and small venues won’t be able to survive another shutdown. Let’s continue going to shows, let’s continue having fun and supporting the arts, and let’s continue to do it safely.

