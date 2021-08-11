John Prine Show Poster

Hi dribbbleronis,

Here’s a gig poster for a John Prine tribute show happening in October. Gosh. I hope it’s happening!

If you care about live music please please please get vaccinated, encourage others to get vaccinated, and be vocal about it. Many bands and small venues won’t be able to survive another shutdown. Let’s continue going to shows, let’s continue having fun and supporting the arts, and let’s continue to do it safely.

/rant. Hope you’re doing okay out there.

