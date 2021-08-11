Gwyneth Soliva

Daily UI #004 | Calculator

Gwyneth Soliva
Gwyneth Soliva
  • Save
Daily UI #004 | Calculator 004 calcu application app purple dark mode light mode simple standard mobile calculator illustration clean desktop design dailyui cute color challenge ui
Download color palette

This is my #DailyUI #004 output :)

A standard calculator with a dark and light mode :D
Leave a comment, Thank you :)

Don't forget to click the "Like" button if you like it ;)

About me: I am a 3rd-year college taking up a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

I am looking for a sideline job :)

Gwyneth Soliva
Gwyneth Soliva

More by Gwyneth Soliva

View profile
    • Like