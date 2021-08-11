👋 Hello players!

Just In Time | Mobile App Onboarding Screens, created in Figma

👋 Hello players!

Just In Time | Mobile Food Planner | App Screens, created in Figma

This is an iOS App Helping restaurants understand what they buy vs. what they use. See The case study and prototype here.

❤️ Please Let me know your thoughts on this design - any feedback and appreciation are welcome!

I am available for hire and open to collaborating.

⚡️ Let's chat: aya@thegalloways.ca

🏠 My Website: ayagallloway.design

🔥Follow me at:

Instagram

Twitter

Linkedin