Нурхан Ваисова

Calculator Daily UI #004

Нурхан Ваисова
Нурхан Ваисова
  • Save
Calculator Daily UI #004 app ux ui typography design
Download color palette

Я поменяла классический порядок цифр, потому что это ужасно неудобно, когда они в таком виде. Лично я каждый раз ошибаюсь, когда ввожу числа в калькуляторе на моем телефоне )) А ещё добавила возможность стереть последние цифры и просмотр истории. На мой взгляд этого очень не хватает в обычных калькуляторах)
#DailyUI003

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Нурхан Ваисова
Нурхан Ваисова

More by Нурхан Ваисова

View profile
    • Like