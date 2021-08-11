Regi Pangestu
Enver Studio

Pilm - Cinema Booking App 🎫

Regi Pangestu
Enver Studio
Regi Pangestu for Enver Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Pilm - Cinema Booking App 🎫 uidesign dark mode mobile app cinema app cinematic film clean minimalist ui cinema ticket app movies booking app movie poster ticket booking movie app
Pilm - Cinema Booking App 🎫 uidesign dark mode mobile app cinema app cinematic film clean minimalist ui cinema ticket app movies booking app movie poster ticket booking movie app
Pilm - Cinema Booking App 🎫 uidesign dark mode mobile app cinema app cinematic film clean minimalist ui cinema ticket app movies booking app movie poster ticket booking movie app
Download color palette
  1. Preview 1@3x.png
  2. Preview 2@3x.png
  3. Preview 3@3x.png

Hello Everyone ! 🎉

Very excited to share my latest shots. This time I made shots about the cinema booking app. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

Say Hello at: regipangestu91@gmail.com

Don't forget to follow me on : Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks !

Enver Studio
Enver Studio
Hire Us

More by Enver Studio

View profile
    • Like