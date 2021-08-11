Pilm - Cinema Booking App 🎫

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Everyone ! 🎉
Very excited to share my latest shots. This time I made shots about the cinema booking app. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!
Thanks !
