Iman

Daily UI Challenge - 001 (Sign Up Page)

Iman
Iman
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 001 (Sign Up Page) challenge daily ui dailyui figma amateur uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge - 001 (Sign Up Page)
Originally I created this design two months ago. Needless to say that it was my 1st project. In the next few days, I'll share my other Designs with you. Stay Tuned!
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1007288221211507284
https://redl.ink/vatani

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Iman
Iman

More by Iman

View profile
    • Like