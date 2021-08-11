MMI (Master Multimédia Interactif) Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MMI (Master Multimédia Interactif) Logo design / Branding
University Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Saint Charles center
Sorbonne Art School
2020-2021
Project done during my master, for the master (done by students, for future students)
This was my proposition to redesign the Master Identity.
This unique Master's Degree combines specialised courses and professional projects related to the broad field of Digital Creation. It offers a rich program that meets the multidisciplinary needs of the web professions. The Master's Degree mmi brings students from different cultures and horizons. All of them have varied skills due to their personal and professional paths: designer, web developer, web editor, project manager/leader and so on.
The concept was created by combining:
3 different bar shapes that represent the different skills and profiles of students (Design, Development, Project management) that once combined makes "M", the square dot makes an "i" with negative space.
This logo was ranked second.