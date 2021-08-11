Hani laoubi

MMI (Master Multimédia Interactif) Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

design ui logo branding
MMI (Master Multimédia Interactif) Logo design / Branding
University Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Saint Charles center
Sorbonne Art School
2020-2021

Project done during my master, for the master (done by students, for future students)
This was my proposition to redesign the Master Identity.
This unique Master's Degree combines specialised courses and professional projects related to the broad field of Digital Creation. It offers a rich program that meets the multidisciplinary needs of the web professions. The Master's Degree mmi brings students from different cultures and horizons. All of them have varied skills due to their personal and professional paths: designer, web developer, web editor, project manager/leader and so on.

The concept was created by combining:
3 different bar shapes that represent the different skills and profiles of students (Design, Development, Project management) that once combined makes "M", the square dot makes an "i" with negative space.

This logo was ranked second.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
