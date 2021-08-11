Animation showcase Lviv.travel mobile | Lazarev.

Howdy, anything new going on after our last shot?

We were rummaging around our archive and found something worth showing. Back in 2019, Lviv Municipal Administration asked our team to create a compelling website that would present Lviv city in its all attractiveness.

How could we refuse to design for our country? And this is What we got.

Share your thoughts, dribbblers!

