Hey Dribbble!

I'm back with another component, this is a refactor of Liferay's image editor which works inside a modal.

The previous version had a lot of features that were advanced for our final users. We've decided to take a step back and simplify it, allowing only basic features such as cropping and flipping the images.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
