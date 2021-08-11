EAT & CO. – Free Minimal Coffee Shop Landing Page UI Template

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
EAT & CO. Landing page is suitable for your coffee shop or any other business to inform clients about the menu of your cafe, bakery production, key advantages and information about your establishment, products which you presented and more. It is also great for attracting the attention of visitors due to minimal and clean design. This landing page was created in Figma and Photoshop, that is you can easily edit sections or other elements of the design. Also, responsive design allows you to demonstrate your website on different devices and screens that makes it user-friendly.
Drink ideal coffee for your ideal day and use our awesome design for your awesome website!
Check this project in more details in other sources
https://www.templatemonster.com/ui-elements/eat-amp-co-free-minimal-coffee-shop-landing-page-ui-template-192859.html
The project was created by Design Team of the dZENcode Ltd. To cooperate with us check the link below
https://dzencode.com/