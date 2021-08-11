EXPO UMKM APP (Logo Design Online Shopping) #DailyUI #005

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Expo UMKM App is an online buying and selling platform with the concept of "SME Exhibition Event".
With this concept, at each event, sellers are limited to 50 MSMEs. So this makes the MSME competitors not many and makes each product easily visible and easily accessible to potential buyers.
With this application, it is hoped that the products of MSME actors can be easily reached by potential buyers and can reach more potential buyers.
#DailyUI #005