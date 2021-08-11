Fresh Up – News Mobile App UI Template

Fresh Up is a news app developed for iOS and Android platforms. The concept of the application is such that users can easily find out the latest news from around the world. Everyone can write articles, save their favorite news and communicate with friends or news authors. You can also customize the application to suit your interests. The application is easy to use. Fresh Up is a clean app and elegant theme that is perfect for online blogs and magazines. All are completely drawn in Photoshop & Figma. In this theme, the basic blog functionality is closely intertwined with social media and email marketing. The design can be implemented as a personal blog, contemporary news newspapers, fashion magazines, travel, etc. because it contains many helpful elements that involve building an amazing-looking application.

