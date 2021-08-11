Tino Zhabinskiy

3D Motion Design for Ado

I just finished polishing this 3D motion design piece. Made fully in Cinema 4D, rendered with Redshift. Also, I was working with ACES for the first time and enjoyed it a lot!

If you have some project in mind and want to push the experience forward by adding motion design and 3D, don't hesitate to say hi, my commissions are open.

Freelance 3D Artist: motion, illustrations, animation
