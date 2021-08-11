AseptSoft Webinar Design

Vatra Nicolae

This is the design I made for the SWISS Company Aseptcon. AseptSoft is the software powered by Aseptcon, and it helps you to create P&ID very fast. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry. I used flat design, a little neumorphic style and minimalist design in order to present in an efficient way the look of the software and the technical details. Enjoy!

