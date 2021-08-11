Damian Allende

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Purchase

Damian Allende
Damian Allende
  • Save
Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Purchase amex credit visa nike app purchase credit card paris messi psg daily ui ui
Download color palette

Another day, another #DailyUI
Credit Card Checkout for 2nd day of the Daily UI Challenge!

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Damian Allende
Damian Allende

More by Damian Allende

View profile
    • Like