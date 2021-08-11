Anastasiya made-sova

Background. Abstraction. Geometry

Background. Abstraction. Geometry abstraction first job adobeillustrator adobe abstractart geometry graphicssartbook abstract background drawing patern graphic design vector illustration design artwork art
My very first job in an adob illustrator. This illustration was done in March. But now I decided to post it here. Background. Abstraction. Geometry

