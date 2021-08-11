GuessTheNumber | Responsive Web Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
OVERVIEW
When I started ideating the interface of GuessTheNumber the keywords that inspired my work were "retrò" and "minimal".
Experimenting with typography, colors and illustrations I managed to bring this interface to life.
STYLE
Negative space predominates, allowing the interface to breathe.
I think that these light lines both in the typeface and illustrations make the design simple and elegant.
The retrò touch is given by the buttons with high saturated colors and the monospace font I used that looks like that of typewriter.
THE GAME
The game consists in thinking of a number that the pc will try to guess, through some hints that the user will provide interacting with the buttons on the interface.
ACCESSIBILITY
Using semantic HTML, alt text and ARIA the game is accessible to people using keyword-only and screenreader.
LIVE PROJECT
You can visit the website game on my github page here:
https://desmavi.github.io/guessthenumber/
FIGMA PROJECT
You can give a look at this project on Figma here:
https://www.figma.com/file/HL8Vuiu2gOfKmTl2aNwh3J/Retr%C3%B2-GYN?node-id=0%3A1
Where you can find my moodboard, mockups and stickersheet.
CREDITS
Image idea credits:
Concept about Problem Solution by business manager Illustration by Iconscout Store on Iconscout