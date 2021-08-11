Job Search Hero Section

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
💠 Hey all!
We all know how important a landing page is to sell a product and convert users. So, why not make a bold statement right from the start with an eye-catching geometric pattern? Here's the hero section mockup for a job search service landing page.
😊 Hope you enojoy! Thanks for the support - means a lot to me!!