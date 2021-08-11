Ewelina Adamczak

Job Search Hero Section

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
  • Save
Job Search Hero Section hire service job work job search web design web website hero hero section landing landing page bold pattern shapes geometric concept figma ux ui
Download color palette

💠 Hey all!

We all know how important a landing page is to sell a product and convert users. So, why not make a bold statement right from the start with an eye-catching geometric pattern? Here's the hero section mockup for a job search service landing page.

😊 Hope you enojoy! Thanks for the support - means a lot to me!!

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

More by Ewelina Adamczak

View profile
    • Like