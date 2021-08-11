UX Life ID

YoVaksin Landing Page

UX Life ID
UX Life ID
  • Save
YoVaksin Landing Page mobile app design illustration ui design designer ui design ux design web
Download color palette

YoVaksin Landing Page

YoVaksin is a platform for registration vaccination Covid-19.

Follow me to get more design & sources on:
- Instagram
- LinkIdn

Click this link for see full page.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
UX Life ID
UX Life ID

More by UX Life ID

View profile
    • Like