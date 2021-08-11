Strawberry Landing Page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a design that I made for a strawberry website,
How I Designed This Website:
✔ High-Quality Photos are used
✔ List down the product's benefits
✔ Include Social Proof & Customer Testimonials
Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels or Wordpress, Elementor
🚀 CSS coding for the gradients.
(You can save this post for future reference)
➡➡ Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/dorian.abrigo
See you there!