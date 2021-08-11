Strawberry Landing Page

This is a design that I made for a strawberry website,

How I Designed This Website:

✔ High-Quality Photos are used

✔ List down the product's benefits

✔ Include Social Proof & Customer Testimonials

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:

🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images

🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline

🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels or Wordpress, Elementor

🚀 CSS coding for the gradients.

