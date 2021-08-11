Dorian Abrigo

Strawberry Landing Page

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo
  • Save
Strawberry Landing Page symbol graphic design modern photoshop simple texture typography type uiux ux ui web website branding clean concept design ecommerce landing page design web design
Download color palette

This is a design that I made for a strawberry website,

How I Designed This Website:
✔ High-Quality Photos are used
✔ List down the product's benefits
✔ Include Social Proof & Customer Testimonials

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels or Wordpress, Elementor
🚀 CSS coding for the gradients.

(You can save this post for future reference)

➡➡ Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/dorian.abrigo

See you there!

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo

More by Dorian Abrigo

View profile
    • Like